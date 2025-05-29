Masked intruders attack man inside San Marino home during break-in, police say

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was violently attacked when four masked intruders broke into his San Marino home in the middle of the night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Duarte Road around midnight Wednesday morning after the crew entered through a window and struck the victim on his head and left arm with an "unidentified blunt object."

One suspect was armed with a pistol, according to San Marino police.

The victim said the suspects stole a watch, jewelry and demanded money from him. Several bedrooms were also ransacked during the seven minutes the thieves were there, police said.

The four suspects remain on the run after escaping through the same window they entered from. Home surveillance video shows they were dressed in dark clothing, hooded sweatshirts, face coverings and gloves.

Police said the victim was treated at a hospital and later released. An investigation is ongoing.