Sanctuary offers refuge for ducks, chicks, bunnies after Easter holiday novelty wears off

ANZA, Calif (KABC) -- At the Duck Sanctuary in Anza, abandoned, injured, and half starved ducks have found safety and a second chance.

For more than a decade, Howard Berkowitz and a team of volunteers have been caring for them.

"I am the only water fowl sanctuary in California," said Berkowitz. "All the animal control people know who we are. So, when they get a domestic duck ,we are the first people they call."

The sanctuary is currently home to more than 600 animals, including ducks, geese, roosters - and one very pregnant pig. But this time of year, Berkowitz knows to expect a fresh wave of arrivals.

Each spring, in the lead-up to Easter, Berkowitz says feed stores begin selling baby ducks and chicks. They're marketed as charming holiday gifts, but the novelty wears off fast.

"Baby ducks grow very quickly. I have baby ducks, they are about four weeks old and they have quadrupled in size since they were brought in," he said.

They're also loud, messy, and eat like feathered vacuum cleaners. Plus, they need special care and most cities don't allow them in residential backyards.

"Stuffed animals are a great alternative do not buy live animals," said Berkowitz. "Most cities aren't zoned to have ducks in them."

That same warning applies to baby chicks and bunnies. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services reminding families: Bunnies need specific care and environments to thrive, so it's important to do your research beforehand.

Instead, Berkowitz offers an alternative: virtual bird sponsorships through the sanctuary's website . Donations go toward food, medical care, and expanding facilities to meet the growing demand.