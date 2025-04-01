Mother demands justice for 21-year-old son killed in Santa Ana hit-and-run

A mother is pleading for help in tracking down the hit-and-run driver who killed her son in Santa Ana.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a 21-year-old man struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana continues demanding justice two years after the crash.

Frances Morgea remembers the last hug she gave her son, Joshua Cervantes.

"I never imagined that I wasn't going to be able to see my son alive again," Morgea recalled to Eyewitness News Monday.

Hours later, he was gone.

"He was so young," she said in tears. "He had so many dreams and all his dreams were crushed."

It was just after 2 a.m. on April 2, 2023 when Cervantes died in a hit-and-run near the intersection of Ross Street and St. Gertrude Place.

Amber Khan, Cervantes' friend of nearly a decade, was with him that night. The two crossed the street as they left a party with other friends. Khan recalls a speeding SUV.

"I just remember seeing a car come by super-fast and just hit us out of nowhere, and that's all I can remember," Khan said. "I just remember seeing him on the floor."

Both were transported to a local hospital, but only Khan survived.

Two years later, there have been no arrests or leads.

Santa Ana police say the investigation is ongoing.

"The Santa Ana Police Department has been in contact with the victim's family and known witnesses for any new information," police said in a statement. "Any and all leads/tips have been actively explored and will continue to be as they become available."

Khan asks the person responsible to come forward to bring her and her friend's family some peace.

"It's not easy having to live with this," Khan said. "I don't even know how the person who did this is living with this. I still have PTSD."

"We want this person to be accountable for what he did and for my son to have justice," Morgea said.

All left of Cervantes are memories of watching movies together, his laughter, friendship and the art he hoped to pursue professionally to help others.

"He deserved so much more than this," Khan said.

The family is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

A vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection where Cervantes was hit.

Santa Ana police say anyone with information on the case can contact the Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200.