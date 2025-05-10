Teen charged with murder in fatal stabbing of classmate outside Santa Ana High School

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenager was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of his 14-year-old classmate outside Santa Ana High School, officials said Friday.

The 14-year-old defendant, whose name was not released because of his age, will be tried in Juvenile Court on a charge of murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing two other classmates, who are expected to survive their wounds, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Santa Ana police responded just after 3 p.m. Wednesday to a parking lot shared between the high school and Martin R. Heninger Elementary School.

Three boys - ages 14, 15 and 16 - were stabbed following an altercation.

The 14-year-old boy died at a hospital after being stabbed in the heart, according to the DA's office. The Orange County Coroner identified him as Armando Morales. Two other students injured are expected to survive.

Two brothers suspected of being involved in the incident turned themselves in Wednesday night, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. It's unclear whether the defendant's 17-year-old brother was charged with any crime.

City News Service contributed to this report.