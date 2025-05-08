2 Santa Ana High School students turn themselves in after 14-year-old killed in stabbing

A 14-year-old student was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing at Santa Ana High School, police say.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two students turned themselves in to police after a 14-year-old student was killed and two others were in injured in a stabbing at Santa Ana High School, authorities said.

The deadly incident happened Wednesday afternoon just after classes were dismissed for the day. Three boys - ages 14,15 and 16 - were stabbed in front of the school. The 14-year-old died at the hospital while the other two remain in stable condition.

Two other students, ages 15 and 17, suspected of being involved in the incident turned themselves in later that night, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Their parents were questioned, but no arrests have been made.

Aaron Chavez was a friend of the teen who was fatally stabbed. He described his friend as a kind, funny kid.

"To see him gone is to see a piece of you gone," Aaron said about his friend.

He said he had spoken to him hours before the killing.

"It was a quick dap up, a quick good morning. I wish that would have been a hug," Aaron said. "I didn't know that was the last time I was going to see him."

It's unclear what led to the stabbing. The school district told Eyewitness News that the incident appears to be gang related.

"Please be assured that there is no immediate threat to the school or surrounding area," read a message from the Santa Ana Unified School District that was sent to parents. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority."

The district said crisis counselors will be available Thursday to help any students.