Santa Ana karate instructor offers inclusive environment to those with disabilities

73-year old Kenneth Kellogg is running a martial arts school in Santa Ana where inclusivity is key, and students pay what they can.

SANTA ANA (KABC) -- For some people with disabilities, learning self-defense is crucial. But it can be hard to find the right place to go. One man in Santa Ana is creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone can learn martial arts.

73-year-old Kenneth Kellogg's main job is a real estate broker. But he's also soon to be an eighth-degree black belt in American Kenpo karate and has been inducted into the martial arts masters' hall of fame. He's running a martial arts school where students pay what they can even if that's nothing at all.

"It's really hard to make money at a karate studio unless you have people sign contracts and that sort of thing. We don't do that," said Kellogg.

All students are welcome at Kellogg's American Kenpo karate - including those with disabilities.

"I was blessed enough to have a student in a wheelchair, and he taught me a lot about how to teach," said Kellogg. "So, I've had other schools send me students because they don't have the time to spend individually."

In fact, one of his head instructors is legally blind himself.

"Blind in one eye, partially blind in my other eye but that doesn't stop me from fulfilling my passion in doing martial arts," said Brian Baker.

Baker, who's taught for 17 years, says it gives him an advantage. "I can sense things before they're even close to me because your other senses are heightened when you have a deficit in one area."

Students and their parents love the self-defense skills learned. And how coach Kellogg helps the community.

"To take your time and donate your time to helping people when you're not getting compensated like at a regular job. That's truly giving back," said Jamal Sampson.

Coach Kellogg says none of the instructors get paid and he doesn't make a profit. but by being able to give back... that's worth more than anything.