OC man arrested after police find fake license, phony $100 bills during traffic stop

A Santa Ana man was arrested in Irvine after he was found with fake $100 bills imprinted with Albert Einstein's face during traffic stop.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Albert Einstein once said "imagination is more important than knowledge," but this was likely not what he meant.

Irvine police arrested Dayner Chacon Lara of Santa Ana last Friday after he showed a fake driver's license during a traffic stop. But it didn't stop there.

The 23-year-old was also found with fake money, or "funny money" - $100 bills imprinted with the face of Albert Einstein, police said. He also allegedly had a stolen license plate and mail belonging to other people inside the car.

Lara is being held at Orange County jail on multiple charges, including possessing stolen property, providing false information to an officer and possessing a deceptive government ID, according to Irvine police.