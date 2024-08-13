Santa Ana police asking for public's help finding missing 88-year-old priest with dementia

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 88-year-old priest with dementia who went missing Monday afternoon.

Anthony Palos was reported missing around 4:15 p.m. from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, located at 1322 E. 3rd Street, police said.

Palos was last seen wearing a black priest garment and eyeglasses. He is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with gray hair, brown eyes and weighs 175 pounds.

Police said he was last seen driving a white 2016 Toyota Camry.

"It is believed he is out of the county and he suffers from dementia," police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabout is asked to contact Detective A. Castorena at (714) 245-8431 or the Santa Ana police watch commander at (714) 245-8700.