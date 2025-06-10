Unlawful assembly declared as tensions flare at Santa Ana protest

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A protest against immigration raids in Santa Ana Monday turned chaotic and led to police declaring an unlawful assembly in the evening.

The unlawful assembly was declared around 8:30 p.m. as police ordered demonstrators to disperse.

Tensions ran high as a skirmish line moved protesters down 4th Street.

Protesters threw objects - rocks, bottles, fireworks - at law enforcement as officers used tear gas and fired rubber bullets on the crowd. Footage taken around 7 p.m. shows a large crowd of demonstrators running after tear gas was deployed.

Multiple people were seen in handcuffs. The exact number of arrests is unclear.

"The situation has escalated, and what began as a lawful assembly around the Civic Center Plaza, has escalated into objects being thrown towards officers and other members of the public, posing a risk to public safety, property, and the well-being of our community," the city of Santa Ana said in a statement.

"In response, federal agents have deployed less-lethal ammunition, including tear gas, pepper balls, and rubber bullets."

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people took to the streets of Santa Ana to protest the recent immigration enforcement actions.

Roughly 200 people were seen on Santa Ana Boulevard and Flower Street protesting in front of a federal building at around 5 p.m. Monday.

Santa Ana police, Orange County sheriff's deputies were in the area and the National Guard was guarding the federal building.