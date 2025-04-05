Santa Anita Park hosts annual Derby Day 5K

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a perfect morning for a 5K!
Santa Anita Park hosted its annual Derby Day 5K Saturday, bringing out thousands of runners and plenty of family fun.
The 5K took participants through the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, and after the race, many enjoyed a post-race party.
James Timphy of La Cañada Flintridge was this year's 5K winner.
"It's an incredible atmosphere, I love this race," he said. "I've been doing it for four years now so, it's really exciting. Obviously, it's a family adventure."
The Grade 1 $500,000 Santa Anita Derby will be run later Saturday with a field including three of the top six colts in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's 3-year old poll.
Journalism is the 6-5 morning line favorite in the West Coast's top race for 3-year-olds after a 1 3/4-length victory in his most recent race, the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes March 1 at Santa Anita.
Citizen Bull is the second choice in the 1/1-4 mile race on dirt at 9-5. Citizen Bull topped the March 31 poll with 238 voting points and 15 of the 26 first-place votes, with Journalism second with 230 voting points and nine of the 26 first-place votes.
Citizen Bull was the Eclipse Award winner as the top 2-year-old in 2024 and won the Grade I Breeders' Cup Juvenile. Citizen Bull is coming off a 3 3/4-length victory in the Grade 3 Robert B. Lewis Stakes Feb. 1 at Santa Anita.
The field of five also includes Barnes, sixth in the 3-year-old poll.
The Santa Anita Derby will be run as the 10th race in the 12-race card that also includes the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Anita Oaks for 3-year-old fillies and the $100,000 Grade 3 Monrovia Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up.
Post time will be approximately 4:30 p.m.
City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.