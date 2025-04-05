Santa Anita Park hosts annual Derby Day 5K

Santa Anita Park hosted its annual Derby Day 5K Saturday, bringing out thousands of runners and plenty of family fun.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a perfect morning for a 5K!

The 5K took participants through the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, and after the race, many enjoyed a post-race party.

James Timphy of La Cañada Flintridge was this year's 5K winner.

"It's an incredible atmosphere, I love this race," he said. "I've been doing it for four years now so, it's really exciting. Obviously, it's a family adventure."

The Grade 1 $500,000 Santa Anita Derby will be run later Saturday with a field including three of the top six colts in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's 3-year old poll.

Journalism is the 6-5 morning line favorite in the West Coast's top race for 3-year-olds after a 1 3/4-length victory in his most recent race, the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes March 1 at Santa Anita.

Citizen Bull is the second choice in the 1/1-4 mile race on dirt at 9-5. Citizen Bull topped the March 31 poll with 238 voting points and 15 of the 26 first-place votes, with Journalism second with 230 voting points and nine of the 26 first-place votes.

Citizen Bull was the Eclipse Award winner as the top 2-year-old in 2024 and won the Grade I Breeders' Cup Juvenile. Citizen Bull is coming off a 3 3/4-length victory in the Grade 3 Robert B. Lewis Stakes Feb. 1 at Santa Anita.

The field of five also includes Barnes, sixth in the 3-year-old poll.

The Santa Anita Derby will be run as the 10th race in the 12-race card that also includes the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Anita Oaks for 3-year-old fillies and the $100,000 Grade 3 Monrovia Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up.

Post time will be approximately 4:30 p.m.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.