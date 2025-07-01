Santa Monica business owner offering free one-way flights and bus rides out of LA to homeless people

A Santa Monica business owner is offering free one-way flights and bus rides to homeless people to help reunite them with family or loved ones back home.

A Santa Monica business owner is offering free one-way flights and bus rides to homeless people to help reunite them with family or loved ones back home.

A Santa Monica business owner is offering free one-way flights and bus rides to homeless people to help reunite them with family or loved ones back home.

A Santa Monica business owner is offering free one-way flights and bus rides to homeless people to help reunite them with family or loved ones back home.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Monica business owner is offering free one-way flights and bus rides to homeless people to help reunite them with family or loved ones back home.

John Alle, a local business owner and co-founder of the Santa Monica Coalition, launched the program about two weeks ago after weeks of research and built-up frustration with other similar efforts.

"We're finding that the nonprofits, the governments, spending lots and lots of money are not as efficient," said Alle.

The program offers one-way plane tickets or bus rides to those who choose to participate.

" [ We're ] going after young homeless that haven't been here more than a year or so, who are entrenched with the drug scene ... we're approaching them, and at their request, offering them a trip home to their hometown," said Alle.

Alle said unhoused individuals in their 20s and 30s are the most receptive to the idea. He said two participants had travel plans set for Tuesday.

"They've seen enough and they're as unhappy as we are," said Alle, who noted that the group has made travel arrangements for 200 people in less than a week.

"We're not shipping them off anywhere," said Alle. "We're giving them an opportunity for a fresh start, and if they can come back with skills and a desire to live peacefully, drug-free, and not steal from our stores, we're all for it. We need people living here that are going to contribute to the economy, but right now, we're suffering. Los Angeles and Santa Monica are suffering badly."

The program is being funded by donors, and volunteers are helping people get to bus stations or airports. To participate, a valid ID is required, and someone must meet them at their destination.

Alle believes that reconnecting these people in need with their loved ones can provide them with better support and services.