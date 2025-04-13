Santa Monica man remains in custody for alleged bomb threat to Coachella

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) -- A 40-year-old man remains in custody Sunday after being arrested on suspicion of making false bomb threats to the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Riverside County.

Cathedral City police officers responded at 10:40 a.m. Saturday to reports of a suspicious man at the Agua Caliente Casino in Cathedral City, department officials said.

Casino security informed police that a man driving a Tesla said he would be responsible for a bombing at the festival, Cathedral City police reported.

Police looked up the vehicle details and identified the owner as Davis Darvish, a resident of Santa Monica. Festival personnel and local law enforcement were notified of the threat and remained on the lookout for Darvish and his vehicle.

Around noon, Palm Springs police officers located Darvish's vehicle in their city and detained him. Upon searching his vehicle, no weapons, explosives or bomb-making materials were found, Cathedral City police said.

Darvish was booked into custody on $1 million bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Cathedral City detectives were also investigating Darvish's activities prior to his contact with Agua Caliente Casino security.

Anyone with information regarding Darvish or the bomb threat was asked to contact Sgt. Rick Osborne at 760-202-2448 or rosborne@cathedralcity.gov or the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300 or tips@cathedralcity.gov.