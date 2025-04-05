Santa Monica Sears building to become temporary campus for Palisades High students

The Palisades Fire caused extensive damage to the high school. Students were forced to return to remote learning - but that's about to end.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The historic Sears building in Santa Monica is set to become a temporary campus for students at Palisades Charter High School, which was damaged in the Palisades Fire in January.

The new school will welcome students April 22. Officials hope to return to their original campus by next school year.

Practicing for the big reveal just weeks away, the school's executive director and principal Pamela Magee took students and staff on a preview tour of the new temporary campus.

"I think I'm really excited. It's definitely unique and amazing to be able to have school right across the street from the Promenade," student Dani Traum said. "I don't think a lot of other people can relate to that. So that's a fun new experience. I'm really excited."

Crews have been working more than 15 hours a day to transform the old store into a modern-day school for 2,500 students in just six weeks.

"Through some really creative resources, amazing architects, amazing construction crews, they've been able to pull it off ahead of schedule and under budget, and also bring all these amazing soft touches that are going to make our students and our staff feel like they're really at home," Magee said.

Insurance paid for the build out. Donations from WeWork and the community are paying for furniture, paint and carpet.

"I think everybody was a little skeptical because they didn't really know anything about it, but they did a lot of work to make it what it is," student Owen Fisher said. "I think even in a few weeks it's going to be a lot better. It's going to look good."

Opened in 1947, the Santa Monica Sears store shut its doors after 70 years in business. Now it offers a new lease on life for young fire victims who have lost so much.

"It's honestly making the best of a pretty bad situation," student Nathan Hall said. "To have a home, a community to go to."