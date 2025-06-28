Man charged with attempted murder in shootings of Santa Monica police officer, two teens

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of shooting a Santa Monica police officer and firing at a Waymo car carrying two teenage passengers has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

David John Hairston, 31, appeared in court Friday and is also charged with one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, along with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The charges include allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm.

Hairston was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an hours-long manhunt that started when he was approached by an officer near Santa Monica Place mall. At the time, a detective was investigating a shooting involving a Waymo car.

Officer Lucas Palmeira was "ambushed" and shot in the hand after he responded to the scene, prosecutors said. Hairston allegedly fled after the shooting and was later arrested at Palisades Park.

Hairston is also accused in a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. last Sunday near Second Street and Broadway. Hairston allegedly ran up to a Waymo car and shot two passengers, ages 14 and 16. They suffered injuries that are not life threatening.

"Our hearts go out to Officer Palmeira and the two young victims and their families who were senselessly targeted during these attacks," DA Nathan Hochman said in a statement. "Violence in our community - especially against our children and those who risk their lives to protect us - is unacceptable. We are committed to holding the suspect accountable."

A judge Hairston's bail at $4 million. He could face up to 104 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

His next hearing is July 14 pending a mental evaluation.

City News Service contributed to this report.