Man accused of shooting police officer near Santa Monica Place mall identified

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of shooting a Santa Monica police officer near a busy mall has been identified in court documents as 31-year-old David Hairston.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near the Santa Monica Place mall.

Police said an officer tried to approach Hairston after recognizing him as the suspect in a shooting that left two juveniles who were riding in a Waymo hurt on Sunday.

That's when the suspect reportedly fled on foot before firing several shots at the officer in what the police chief called an "ambush."

Hairston was arrested a couple of hours later in Palisades Park. AIR7 was live above the scene as officers put him in handcuffs.

The handgun used in the shooting was recovered during the arrest.

Hairston faces felony assault and attempted murder charges and is being held on a $1 million bail. He's scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The Santa Monica Police Department said the officer who was shot is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police chief said the officer is a younger, newer addition to the force. His name was not immediately released.