Mykal-Michelle Harris inspires young girls through 'Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative'

The initiative branches from its umbrella organization called Saving Our Daughters, which is designed to help young girls develop skills for a future career.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- At just 12 years old, Mykal-Michelle Harris already has an impressive resume.

She's appeared on multiple hit TV shows like Disney's "Raven's Home" and ABC's "mixed-ish" and she recently shared her knowledge with a group of other young girls as part of the Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative.

The Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative offers 3rd and 5th grade students a unique opportunity in media. Girls from different backgrounds get to strengthen their interview and research skills with their own "Disney Celebrity Godparent."

In this case, Mykal was that "celebrity godparent."

"I want these girls to take away from this session today that it is ok to want to speak your truth, want to speak your mind," she said. "It's ok to be creative."

She stepped into the classroom at Walt Disney Elementary School in Burbank to speak with students about her career.

"This program actually helps me be more confident at public speaking because it helps me read questions and get to know the answers," said participant Nayeli Royster.

The program has a strong focus on female students of color and the goal is to help the girls develop skills they can use in their professional careers.

"I believe that this program provides a lot of skills that they can carry with them into their real lives, which is what we want for our students," said Walt Disney Elementary Principal Rebecca Harris. "So their speaking skills, their ability to listen and interact with others, to articulate their interests and things they'd like to express."

Through the Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative, students get monthly Q &A style sessions where they learn how to formulate an insightful interview with industry professionals.

Most importantly, it also gives them a safe outlet for expressing positive social experiences and building confidence with their peers.

