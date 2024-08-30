School crossing guards cut from budget in city of Orange

The city of Orange is no longer providing crossing guard services to Orange Unified School District schools due to budget cuts.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Mornings outside of West Orange Elementary School are much busier now that school is back in session. However, something is missing this year.

Oscar Bautista, a parent of two daughters at OUSD said, "For me right now where I drop them off, it is an issue. There's not even any signage, so I have to be very cautious when I'm crossing with my daughters."

About 15 crossing guard positions were eliminated, which saves the city about $420,000.

Armando Esparza dropped off his great-granddaughter on Wednesday morning.

"A child's life is worth a lot. What's it going to cost to put crossing guards," he said.

Some believe the decision puts people, especially younger kids, in danger.

"They still don't really know to look left or right. They just go, and there may be cars that don't see them because they're little," said Jaida Rosete, a student in the district.

In a statement, OUSD spokesperson Hana Brake said, "While the absence of crossing guards in Orange poses a challenge, the combined efforts of parents, schools, and the community can help maintain pedestrian safety, especially during school hours."

Several parents and residents raised their concerns during a city of Orange council meeting Tuesday. They're against the suggestion of using parents or teachers as volunteer crossing guards.

Greg Goodlander, president of Orange Unified Education Association said, "How many students need to be hurt or almost hit for you to reverse this decision?"

The city of Orange said their growing $19 million deficit has made them cut $5 million in services, including the crossing guard program. Other cuts include freezing public safety positions, reducing library services, and eliminating special events.

The school crossing guard program was eliminated because it is a program that the city has had much difficulty recruiting for.

In response, the Police Department has provided extra patrols and increased public education through workshops and signs in school zones.

For now, parents are teaching their kids how to stay safe.

"We already started that training when we're walking in the streets anywhere," Bautista said. "Look both ways, stop. You can't trust that cars can see you."

OUSD overlaps with other cities like Garden Grove and Anaheim. Crossing guard services in those cities will not be impact by the city of Orange's decision.