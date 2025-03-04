Scorpion stings woman at Boston baggage claim after flight from Mexico

A woman was taken to the hospital after being stung by a scorpion in Boston's airport.

BOSTON -- A passenger at Boston Logan was stung by a scorpion while retrieving her luggage in the baggage claim area of customs, according to police.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening while she was at Logan Airport Terminal E picking up her bags after flying back from Mexico when she was suddenly stung on her finger by a scorpion, according to statements from the Massachusetts State Police and Boston EMS.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment, according to the police and Boston EMS.

Authorities did not immediately disclose her condition following the sting and it is unclear how the scorpion ended up on her bag at the airport.

"While most scorpion stings are not serious, medical attention may be needed for pain management and wound care, including preventive tetanus vaccine," according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. "Young children may be more likely to develop neurologic symptoms and need urgent treatment."

Scorpions are not typically found in the Boston area but over 2,000 species of the predatory arachnids exist worldwide, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"Scorpions can be found on every continent except Antarctica but are most commonly seen in subtropical and tropical areas of the world," the CDC says. "Scorpion stings often cause intense pain and redness, but venom from some species can cause severe illness, affecting the heart, nervous system, and other organs. Manifestations include agitation, arrhythmias, bleeding and other coagulation disorders, pancreatitis, uncontrollable muscle spasms, shock, and even death."