Scuba diver dies after suffering medical emergency off the coast of Long Beach

A scuba diver died during an unspecified medical emergency that occurred off the coast of Long Beach, authorities said.

A scuba diver died during an unspecified medical emergency that occurred off the coast of Long Beach, authorities said.

A scuba diver died during an unspecified medical emergency that occurred off the coast of Long Beach, authorities said.

A scuba diver died during an unspecified medical emergency that occurred off the coast of Long Beach, authorities said.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man died after suffering an unspecified medical emergency during a scuba diving excursion Friday morning off the coast of Long Beach, authorities said.

Firefighter-paramedics responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a report of a small boat in distress, located about 3 miles from the breakwater, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, boarded a scuba diving boat and began administering CPR on the man in medical distress, video from AIR7 showed.

The attempt to save the man's life continued as other scuba divers looked on and the private vessel raced back to shore, where other emergency responders were waiting.

The patient was pronounced dead on the boat before it reached the dock, according to the Fire Department. He was not immediately identified.

The cause of death was under investigation.