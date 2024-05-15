Search suspended for missing baby's remains at SoCal landfill; infant's father a suspect

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The search for the remains of a three-week-old baby at the Antelope Valley Landfill has been suspended, and the infant's father is now a suspect in the death investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

The infant's family says Baki Dewees has been missing since May 3.

He was last seen with his father, 24-year-old Yusuf Dewees, according to family members.

A detective who spoke with Eyewitness News would not say whether the baby's remains have been found or what led them to believe he is dead.

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives combed through trash at the Antelope Valley Landfill for the remains of missing baby Baki Dewees.

Dewees is currently behind bars in Utah for an unrelated matter and obstructing justice. The child's mother is also in custody in Utah.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said detectives searched the landfill but left the site later Tuesday with no recovery of remains.

The infant's family has been cooperative with investigators.