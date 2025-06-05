Search for suspect in West Hills neighborhood prompts lockdown of nearby school

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A school has been placed on lockdown amid a search for a suspect in a West Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon, officials said.

One suspect was taken into custody after an unspecific incident was reported near the 22300 block of Chase Street before noon.

Police are still searching for a second suspect connected to the incident. AIR7 was over the neighborhood as officers searched.

Nevada Avenue Elementary School, which is near the incident, was placed on lockdown amid the search.

Further details on the incident and what led up to the arrest of the first suspect was not immediately known.