Search underway for missing 23-year-old Camp Pendleton Marine last seen a week ago

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KABC) -- A desperate search is underway for a missing 23-year-old Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton.

Lance Cpl. Bailey Cameron was initially reported missing on Aug. 25. His mother told KGTV he was at a bar in Carlsbad on the night of his disappearance.

Surveillance video shows Cameron, who was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, leaving the bar alone after 1:30 a.m. His mother says a few of his belongings were found just a block away the following day.

Police and military officials are involved in the search, and the NCIS has also been notified about his disappearance.

Loved ones are asking anyone with information to speak out and help bring Cameron home.