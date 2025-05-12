Search underway for suspect who tried to run over flower vendor in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a man who they say tried to run over a flower stand worker in San Bernardino over the weekend.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a man and a woman were involved in a domestic dispute near an outdoor flower vendor, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

That's when the flower vendor attempted to intervene and help the woman. Police said the man then returned to his car and tried to run over the vendor, which was caught on video.

The vendor managed to move out of the way and only sustained some minor injuries.

A search is now underway for that man, who police say was driving a gray 4-door Honda Accord.