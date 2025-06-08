21-year-old man charged with string of burglaries targeting homes of NFL, MLB stars

SEATTLE -- A Seattle man has been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries targeting the homes of professional athletes, according to prosecutors.

Earl Henderson Riley IV, 21, faces charges over the burglaries at the homes of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell, Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo and former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

He has been charged with four counts of residential burglary and one count of robbery in the first degree.

"The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office worked for weeks on multiple search warrants that led to the filing of these felony charges today," King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said.

The suspect is being held in King County Jail on $1 million bail.

The police investigation started in early 2025, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said. The attorney's office says it worked with six different police jurisdictions in a coordinated effort.

Charges may be filed against other defendants and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police and the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said they wanted to interrupt this burglary crew because of their ongoing acts.

"We could do that once we identified what we believe is the ringleader of this bunch and charge him as we've done today," Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gary Ernsdorff said. "That doesn't mean our work is finished. We still want to go and identify everybody who was involved and see if there are additional people that we can have sufficient evidence to charge."

The defendant was previously held in custody and released by the court on Feb. 7, after pleading guilty as charged to three robbery counts, according to the attorney's office.