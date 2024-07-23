WATCH LIVE

Secret Service recommends Donald Trump's campaign stop holding rallies outdoors

The recommendation comes after Secret Service Director Cheatle resigned.

ByJohn Santucci, Katherine Faulders and Luke Barr ABCNews logo
Tuesday, July 23, 2024 11:05PM
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns: Sources
Joe Torres has the latest on the resignation.

The U.S. Secret Service has recommended former president and current Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump's campaign stop holding rallies outdoors following the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The video is from a previous report.

While there are rallies planned in the coming days, none are scheduled to be held outdoors. Conversations about upcoming rallies sites have not included any outdoor venues, the sources said.

A campaign spokesperson did not immediately comment.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

It comes after U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who came under scrutiny for the agency's failure to prevent the assassination attempt on Trump, resigned Tuesday.

The Washington Post first reported the news.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

