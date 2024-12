Semi-truck crash on WB 101 Freeway near Encino snarls Christmas Eve morning traffic

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Most lanes of the westbound 101 Freeway near Encino are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. near the Havenhurst Avenue exit.

AIR7 was over the scene and captured the semi's trailer toppled over, causing an extensive backup for morning commuters.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.