Driver hospitalized after semi-truck crashes through 210 Freeway sound wall in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A semi-truck driver is hospitalized after crashing his big rig through a sound wall in Arcadia early Friday morning.

The big rig fell onto Colorado Boulevard, near Monte Vista, after crashing through the sound wall on the eastbound 210 Freeway, sending debris everywhere.

The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

All lanes on W. Colorado Blvd. will be closed between Vaquero Road and N. Altura Road until further notice, according to the Arcadia Police Department. Motorists are being advised to use Michillinda Avenue and Baldwin Avenue as alternate routes.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as information becomes available.