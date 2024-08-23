Senior-citizen members of aquatic program at YMCA in Newport Beach build community ties beyond pool

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- We plan for our golden years, but far too often our senior population can feel alone as friends or loved ones move away or move on. But one grass roots community in Orange County works out to build community, while building muscles.

Aqua aerobics, deep water workouts or aqua fit can all be found at a community pool, but at the Newport-Mesa Family YMCA, the community is in the pool and they call themselves "The Mermaids."

"If you would like to be a mermaid, you're welcome," said Mermaid Marianne Krasinski.

The Mermaids began many years ago as a group of people who simply enjoyed the pool. Currently, about 90 people between 55-95 years old, gather for water activities at the YMCA, but also away from the pool to form a tight knit group that has become more than workout partners.

"It's very unique in the sense that not only do they spend time here at the facility with us but they're at each other's birthdays, they're gathering together for Christmas. They're at their kid's soccer games. It's quite amazing, explains Kendra Crusco, the Executive Dir. of the Newport Mesa YMCA.

Mermaid Robin Sinclair adds, "It's just a village and it's a community... it's not just a physical exercise that we get... we really care about one another... somebody's sick there's somebody that will offer to bring soup... somebody's in a hospital they'll come and visit with them so it's not like your average health club... I feel like it's so much more and so much deeper."

The Mermaids are said to be officially unofficial at the Newport-Mesa YMCA, which means this type of social engagement and activity could be repeated anywhere someone takes the initiative to reach out to a stranger with common interests.

"As you get older it's harder to make friends... not in the deep warm water... there's just something about it makes you feel good and open to people," says Krasinski.

Sinclair agrees, "If you don't have children to bring you together or animals to bring you together sometimes it's hard to find friendship but coming to the Y, I've met people in the last 8 years that have been just the truest and dearest friends I could ever ask for."

Mermaid Pat Petersen said, "We discuss everything out there. You need a doctor, you need a lawyer, you need a plumber, you just throw it out there and somebody knows a good one."

Finding an emotional connection through physical activity.

Sinclair says for the Mermaids, the secret can be found in the water: "It's a loneliness elixir. You just can't be sad when you're in the pool."