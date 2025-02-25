Investigation underway after several businesses burglarized in San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several businesses across the San Fernando Valley were burglarized in less than 24 hours, and authorities are trying to determine if the crimes are connected.

The first incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at a business on Sheldon Street in Sun Valley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects arrived in a white BMW and a dark gray BMW, though it's unclear what was taken or what type of business they targeted.

On the same day in North Hollywood, police said suspects allegedly stole a fake police car from a prop shop business on Lankershim Boulevard. One person has been arrested in connection with that burglary.

Several hours later in Van Nuys, a marijuana warehouse on Noble Avenue was hit before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say 15 suspects in five cars allegedly stole marijuana, although they couldn't say how much. Police engaged in a chase with one of those cars, but the suspects got away.

Meanwhile, the Stacey Todd clothing boutique on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City was hit by burglars around 2:40 a.m., according to the LAPD.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, shattered a front window. It's unknown what was taken.

And in Sherman Oaks, Riverton Jewelers on Riverside Drive was targeted around 2 a.m.

People who live nearby saw the unsettling aftermath hours later.

"I'm so upset," said Andrea Witkin. "... I live just less than half a block from here and I'm starting to not feel safe anymore."

The owner of the business didn't want to be on camera, but told Eyewitness News a young person threw a pipe through a window and got away with nothing. That person eventually escaped on a scooter.

"Younger people might think that might be funny or it might be a joke. They don't realize how expensive and how costly it is for this store owner," said resident Samantha Brooke. "Now he has to go through repairs. He has to go through insurance. His premiums will probably go up."

Other residents said they've seen crime go up in the past six months.

"This business has been here since I was a kid. I was born in this neighborhood. It's a small business, and I think the small businesses are the ones that we really need to pay more attention to and give more love and support to," said Erica Zadok.