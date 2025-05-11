Several hikers rescued Saturday amid record-breaking heat in SoCal

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Numerous hikers had to be rescued Saturday amid a dangerous heat wave in Southern California.

Video from Aliso Viejo showed a helicopter hoisting someone out of the Aliso-Wood Canyon Wilderness Park. It was nearly 100 degrees in the area. The Orange County Fire Authority said more than a dozen hikers have been rescued across the county.

A hiker was rescued by helicopter after suffering critical injuries on a Lake Elsinore trail.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of Bear Canyon Loop Trail and Ortega (74) Highway around 12:35 p.m. Saturday to a report of a stranded, dehydrated hiker, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department rescue helicopter hoisted the hiker out and transported the victim to a hospital by ground ambulance with critical injuries.

In the Hollywood Hills, paramedics took a man to the hospital after suffering heat exhaustion while hiking, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:11 a.m. to 3824 Mount Lee Drive and conducted a hoist operation to extract the man from the location, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The Southland was experiencing the worst day of a spring heat wave on Saturday, with temperatures soaring into the 90s across the greater Los Angeles region.

City News Service contributed to this report.