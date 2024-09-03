Several lanes of 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills shut down after pedestrian struck, killed

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several lanes of the 101 Freeway in the Woodland Hills area closed Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

It appears the pedestrian's body somehow flew over the K-rail and landed on the westbound lanes.

The far left lanes of both sides of the freeway were shut down, but traffic was being let through the far right lanes.

It's unknown what led up to the crash or how the pedestrian ended up on the freeway.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.