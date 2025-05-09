Several people hurt after chase ends in major crash in San Pedro, police say

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several people were hurt when a chase ended in a violent crash in the San Pedro area.

According to Los Angeles police, it all started when officers tried to stop a felony warrant suspect, sparking a short chase.

The chase ended with a violent crash on S. Pacific Avenue near W. 19th Street.

Six people were hurt, and two were taken to the hospital, according to LAPD. At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle.

Further details about what the chase suspect was wanted for and what exactly led up to the crash were not immediately available.