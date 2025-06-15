Several people taken into custody during immigration raid at Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Several people were taken into custody Saturday afternoon during an apparent immigration raid at the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet.

The operation unfolded around 3:30 p.m. along Alondra Boulevard, just off the 5 Freeway.

AIR7 was above the scene and captured exclusive video of federal agents on the property, taking people into custody. The agents appeared to be accompanied by Marines, who were armed.

One witness told Eyewitness News there were about 60 ICE agents and Marines.

Several people were at the swap meet for a Saturday night concert, which was later canceled.

"First of all, it was a little unbelievable because I've been seeing it, and it hadn't directly happened to me," said one visitor. "I don't live in this area, I live in the San Fernando Valley, so to see it firsthand was kind of shocking, but also very disheartening. My father came to this country in 1968 and works very hard. I know a lot of Latinos work really hard, it's just disheartening the amount of fear that they're creating."

One witness said the agents were asking people where they were from.

"I told them I was from the United States, and then they proceeded to walk away, and they took a picture of me with a specialized cellphone camera," he said. "I took it as a personal threat. I have an uncle who served in World War II. I have an uncle who served in Korea."

Eyewitness News contacted Homeland Security Investigations for details on Saturday's operation but has not received a response