Several townhomes gutted by fire in El Monte; 18 people displaced

Eighteen El Monte residents were displaced from their homes after three townhouses erupted in flames.

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic fire on Sunday afternoon burned three townhouses in El Monte, displacing 18 residents from their homes, officials said.

The flames were reported about 12:20 p.m. at a two-story complex in the 4000 block of Penn Marr Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze initially ripped through two of the townhomes before spreading to a third through an attic, investigators said.

"I ran upstairs, got the kids, and then by the time I got down the air pressure tanks blew up -- like 20 of them," said Amy Kangas, a single mother of three whose home was destroyed. "Then I got the kids in the car and just drove out.

"It sucks -- everything I worked for, hard, everything is just completely gone," Kangas said.

The fire originated outdoors, in a porch area, before extending into the structure, according to Battalion Chief Art Jimenez of L.A. County Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down shortly before 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Asked if she had insurance to cover the loss of her belongings, Kangas said she did not.

"I mean, it's hard enough out here already, it's hard enough to live. I couldn't afford insurance and put a roof over their head at the same time," she told ABC7, referring to her children. "I don't really know what to do."

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.