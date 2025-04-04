Several vehicles catch fire at Disneyland parking structure, authorities say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- At least three vehicles caught fire Friday morning at a parking structure at Disneyland, fire officials said.

The fires were reported just before 10 a.m. at the Pixar Pals Parking Structure. According to the Anaheim Fire Department, it started when a Toyota RAV4 caught fire.

The flames then spread to about four cars nearby, the fire department said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Disneyland Resort officials, who referred ABC7 to the fire department.

No injuries have been reported.

It's unclear what caused the fires.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.