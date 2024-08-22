Sheriff's detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims of the suspect.

Sexual assault suspect arrested after woman is attacked at Culver City Metro station, LASD says

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested days after a woman was sexually assaulted at the Culver City Metro station, authorities said Wednesday, as concerns persist about safety on the transit system's buses and trains.

The attack occurred Sunday at the light-rail station near the intersection of Washington and National boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Roderick Moore, 36, was taken into custody the same day and remained in custody three days later, the statement said.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office filed two counts of sexual assault in the case, authorities said. Moore's bail was set at $210,000 with a pending court date.

"Based on the nature of the allegations, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," the news release said, without providing additional details. "Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying any such victims."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LASD Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or contact the agency by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.