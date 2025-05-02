Sexual assault suspect sought after incident at Santa Monica College Library, police say

A suspect is being sought after a student was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Santa Monica College Library, authorities said.

A suspect is being sought after a student was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Santa Monica College Library, authorities said.

A suspect is being sought after a student was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Santa Monica College Library, authorities said.

A suspect is being sought after a student was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Santa Monica College Library, authorities said.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) -- A student was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Santa Monica College Library, prompting a search for the suspect, authorities said Thursday.

The alleged assault occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect tapped the victim on the shoulder and asked for a kiss while inside the Santa Monica College Library, 1900 Pico Blvd., according to the Santa Monica College Police Department.

"When the victim attempted to leave, (the) suspect grabbed the victim's groin area without consent," according to a police statement. "The suspect then left the area in an unknown direction."

The suspect was described as a male, about 18 to 25 years old, with black hair. His race/ethnicity was unknown.

Anyone with any information regarding the alleged assault was urged to call the Santa Monica College Police Department at 310-434-4300. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to lacrimestoppers.org.