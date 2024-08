Shark tries to yank tuna away from fishermen off San Diego, video shows

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- Wild video shows the moment a group of fishermen fought a shark over a tuna.

The incident happened off the San Diego coast.

In the footage, the shark is seen biting a large tuna that they caught on a line. After a brief game of tug-of-war, the shark let the fish go and swam away.

The mako shark weighs several hundred pounds with some serious teeth and jaws, so the fisherman had their work cut out for them.