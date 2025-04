Shirtless suspect runs into backyard after hit-and-run on 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock

After the crash, the shirtless suspect was seen running out of the car and into a backyard while carrying a guitar.

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hit-and-run suspect ran into a backyard after a crash on the 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock.

The three vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the freeway caused a major traffic back up.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.