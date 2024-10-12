Shooting at El Monte sports bar leaves 1 dead, at least 1 wounded

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed and at least one other person was wounded in an overnight shooting at an El Monte sports bar, authorities said.

El Monte police officers responded about 12:09 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired at the Silver Dollar Saloon on Lower Azusa Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Upon arrival, officers were flagged down and directed inside of the business regarding a gunshot victim," the statement said. They entered the bar and found the victim lying on the ground; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased man's name was not immediately released.

Investigators confirmed a second gunshot victim, a woman, was transported to a hospital before police arrived, authorities said. She was listed in stable condition.

Witnesses said a third gunshot victim, another woman, left the scene, according to the news release. Investigators are currently attempting to find her.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

The shooter remained at large Saturday morning. A description of a suspect was not available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.