Shooting leaves man dead in East LA; suspect at large

Monday, May 26, 2025 4:05PM
A man died at a hospital after being shot in East Los Angeles, and the shooter remained at large, authorities said.

EAST LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man was fatally wounded Monday in a shooting in East Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Woods Avenue near East Beverly Boulevard and south of the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, said sheriff's officials.

Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright © 2025 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
