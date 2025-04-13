Shooting near Grand Prix leaves 1 dead in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed near the Grand Prix in Long Beach Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 0 block of Cedar Walk regarding a shooting just before 6 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Authorities say Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the victim to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

There was not a description of the gunman and additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added here as information becomes available.

It's happened before

A shooting involving a police officer occurred just outside the Grand Prix in 2023, causing chaos and panic among fans in attendance.

The incident happened in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue on a late Sunday afternoon. Fans attending the racing event recalled hearing the gunshots and seeing the commotion coming from the swarm of police arriving at the scene.

The officer involved had initially responded to an earlier shooting at 3rd and Elm. He located the suspect and the officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was then rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Police at the time said they believed the suspect may have been responsible for three shooting incidents in the area, including one that left a man wounded.