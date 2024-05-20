Investigation underway after person shot on 605 Freeway in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting on the southbound 605 Freeway in Whittier that left one person injured.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on the Beverly Boulevard off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the victim was later found in a residential neighborhood on Acacia Avenue, and detectives later determined that the freeway happened on the freeway.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black Chevy Tahoe with a trailer. Details about what led up to the shooting were not available.