Shooting on Metro bus leaves 1 dead in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed Thursday in a shooting on a Metro bus in the City of Commerce.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the bus was at a stop when the gunman approached the victim from behind and shot him. It's unknown if there was an altercation or if any words were exchanged prior to the fatal shooting.

The incident happened at about 4:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Slauson Avenue. Seven people were on board at the time of the shooting, including the suspect, victim and bus driver, according to LASD.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say no one else was hurt but the bus driver was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical emergency.

The suspect was caught with a gun nearby soon after the incident, according to LASD.

It's unknown if the suspect and the victim knew each other. Neither the name of the victim nor the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or going to lacrimestoppers.org.

Metro released a statement that said:

"The tragic incident this afternoon aboard a Metro bus in the Commerce area exemplifies how violence is increasing in society overall and spilling into our local communities. Metro is saddened by this incident and extends our deepest sympathies to the victim's family. Metro thanks the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for their quick apprehension of a person of interest. Anyone with any information about this incident should call the LASD Transit Services Bureau at 323-563-5000."

LASD says there was no security or law enforcement on the bus at the time of the shooting.

This comes on the heels of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass saying that there will be a surge in security because Metro has just been too dangerous.

"The spike in violent crime on Metro that we have recently seen against operators and riders has been absolutely unacceptable," Bass, who is also chair of Metro's board of directors, said at a Thursday morning news conference. "And I know that all of my colleagues here today would agree."

Bass told reporters that on Wednesday she directed "an immediate surge of law enforcement personnel on Metro buses and rail cars and stations. Today, we are following that action with a motion to work to make Angelenos, our riders and our operators feel safe on the system."

Bass said that motion will "increase the daily planned deployment of public safety personnel on Metro and direct public safety personnel to be physically present on buses and trains and proactively patrol areas as well."

The motion will also call for establishment of a "unified command" of the various law enforcement agencies who police the system -- including Metro security, the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Long Beach Police Department.