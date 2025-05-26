Shooting near Shoreline Village in Long Beach leaves 14-year-old and 2 adults wounded

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 14-year-old boy and two adults were wounded in a shooting near Long Beach's Shoreline Village, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Shoreline Drive and Shoreline Village Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics took the woman to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body, police Lt. Brandon Deis said.

Investigators learned that a 14-year-old boy had "self-transported" himself to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to one leg or foot, the lieutenant said.

They then learned a man took himself to a medical center with a non-life-threatening injury to one leg or foot, Deis said.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, and a description of a suspect was not available.