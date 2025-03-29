Shooting shuts down NB 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway were shut down at Mission Road near downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon due to a shooting, authorities said.

A physical confrontation between two or more parties took place at around 1:35 p.m. on the 101 Freeway near Alameda Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

That's when the shooting occurred. One person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for three hours as they investigate the incident.

Several people were detained, but it was not clear exactly how many.

No further details were immediately available.