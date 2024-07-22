Shooting at street takeover in Compton leaves 2 injured

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities responded to at least two street takeovers in the Los Angeles area, one of which left two people injured when a shooting broke out.

2 people shot in Compton street takeover

According to the sheriff's department, gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a street takeover near Greenleaf Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue. The two victims heard gunshots and immediately started running.

They quickly realized they had been struck and drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.

One of the victims was grazed by a bullet in the back of the head while the other was shot in the thigh. Both are expected to be ok.

No other injuries were reported and information regarding a suspect or suspects hasn't been released.

South LA takeover

Another street takeover was reported near Century Boulevard and Western Avenue. In video obtained by Eyewitness News, water was seen spewing from a fire hydrant.

Police broke up a street takeover in the area but it appears no one was arrested or cited.

Both incidents remain under investigation.