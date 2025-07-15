Shop exclusive discounts with our summer fun deals!

Feeling the warm weather vibes? We've got fab finds for your summer fun. This week, ABC Secret Sales brings you great deals. From to sarongs to sling bags, shop and save big with our exclusive discounts.

40% off ABC Secret Sales Simple Sarongs: Towel Sarongs $28.80

$48 Valid: 07/14/2025 to 07/20/2025 Shop Now

Get the ease of a towel combined with the elegance of a sarong. These stylish, button-closed cover-ups are designed to flatter every body. Available from XS to 3XL, it can be worn multiple ways as a skirt, dress, or simple wrap. The cotton terry and microfiber dries quickly. There's even a cotton towel style for kids!

50% off ABC Secret Sales Pakt: Travel Accessories $162.50

$325 Valid: 07/14/2025 to 07/20/2025 Shop Now

Travel like a pro with Pakt. The main compartment in the Pakt travel backpack is divided into two, just like a hard suitcase, for ultimate organization. Duffels, sling bags and wallets are all available so you can build your travel lineup.

40% off ABC Secret Sales El Guapo: Drink Mixers $49.79

$82.99 Valid: 07/14/2025 to 07/20/2025 Shop Now

Make craft cocktails in under a minute with these wildly popular, Oprah-approved mixers! El Guapo creates clean labels with only ingredients you can pronounce. Lemon Drop, Mojito, Black Lime Margarita, Bloody Mary, Salted Paloma and Hurricane. Mix them with liquor to complement or create your new favorite mocktail. Choose a six-pack of your favorite or sample each with a variety pack.

62% off ABC Secret Sales Malibu Skye: Taylor Sling Bag $29.50

$78.00 Valid: 07/14/2025 to 07/20/2025 Shop Now

Go hands-free with MALIBU SKYE. These sling bags scream summer style! The Taylor Sling bag features a diagonal zipper front pocket that offers quick access to small stuff. The main compartment is fully lined and the adjustable strap means you can wear it however you want. Choose from eight colors that transition through every season.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Softies: Lounge Sets $69.00

$139.00 Valid: 07/14/2025 to 07/20/2025 Shop Now

Can you say dream fabric?! Whether on the couch or catching a long flight, these super soft and lightweight Softies athleisure sets cradle you in comfort. Breathable and refreshing, with a cool to the touch feel, these are the pieces you'll wear over and over again. Choose from four sets with effortless silhouettes you can mix and match.

71% off ABC Secret Sales NIGHT: Satin Pillowcases and Glam Bands $19.99

$70 Valid: 07/14/2025 to 07/20/2025 Shop Now

Discover beauty sleep benefits! NIGHT's satin pillowcases help prevent wrinkle formation while you sleep. Lightweight and super durable, choose from two packs in standard and king sizes. The gentle glam bands pull your hair back while getting ready.

