Shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets in Commerce for Black Friday

Black Friday shopping at the Citadel Outlets has become a yearly tradition for many in Southern California.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Shoppers in Southern California wasted no time getting an early jump on Black Friday.

In Commerce, Thanksgiving evening shopping at the Citadel Outlets has become a yearly tradition for many. Those there happily battle the traffic and crowds for a good deal.

Most retailers at The Citadel will participate in a so-called "all-night shopping party" starting at 8 p.m. Thursday. Stores will stay open through 11 p.m. Friday.

The popular mall is planning for several thousand people to show up at night.

"We have partnered with (the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department), so we really make sure that the parking is going to be as smooth as possible. Security, of course, is top of mind," said Renee Brown, regional digital marketing manager of the Citadel.

Some Citadel shoppers are hoping to get all their shopping done before December even begins.

"It always shocks me when I step on the grounds here, but people are excited," Brown said. "They're excited to get out, and it's kind of like a sport to some people."

Starting holiday shopping the night before Black Friday has become commonplace, but some have been buying gifts all week without leaving the comfort of their couch. A new e-commerce study found consumers nationwide have already spent $77 billion online.