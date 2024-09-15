The shooting occurred near Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach.

Trump is 'safe' after gunshots near his Florida golf club, campaign says

WASHINGTON -- A spokesperson for Donald Trump's campaign says he is safe after gunshots were heard while he was at his Florida Golf Club.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," said Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director.

The shooting occurred near Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to sources familiar with the matter. Trump happened to be at the club at the time, but sources said the gunfire was not targeting Trump.

The Secret Service said in a statement that it's working in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to investigate "a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. [ ET ] . The former president is safe."

A spokesman for the sheriff's department said, "we do have a potential suspect" and said it would hold a news conference Sunday afternoon.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the "security incident at the Trump International Golf Course," the White House said in a statement Sunday.

"They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," the White House added.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham posted to X, formerly Twitter, that he had spoken to the former president and that he was "in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.